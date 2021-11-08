Secrets of the Dead: A Samurai in the Vatican | Preview

A rapper who penned a viral Mandarin pop song poking fun at Chinese nationalists said Monday he had no regrets about being blacklisted by Beijing as his track hit more than 30 million views on YouTube. Released last month, 'Fragile' by Malaysian rapper Namewee, featuring Australian singer Kimberley Chen, has become a viral sensation across Asia and beyond despite being scrubbed by censors in mainland China. The track masquerades as a saccharine love song but is littered with digs towards "little pinks" -- a term for China's online army of nationalist commenters -- as well as Beijing's authoritarian government. "I never limit myself or impose self-censorship," Namewee told reporters in Taipei as he and Chen sipped champagne to toast their track's 30 million views milestone.

