In spite of a challenging backdrop, Tapestry, Inc. TPR reported stronger-than-anticipated first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, thanks to sturdy demand and strong customer engagement. This house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands witnessed significant improvement in sales trends that even surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Also, the company attained a meaningful improvement in earnings per share on a year-over-year basis. Markedly, robust underlying business trends and impressive performance prompted management to raise revenues and earnings per share view for the fiscal year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO