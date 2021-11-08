CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Student veteran finds home at UGA

Clayton News Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Ray spent seven years serving his country in the United States Air Force. Now a third-year financial planning major at the University of Georgia, Caleb...

www.news-daily.com

cbs19news

Honoring Veterans: Finding a New Mission

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A young veteran who was discharged following injuries she suffered while deployed has found a new mission and a new purpose. U.S. Army Specialist Jenna Schmaltz went from fighting on the front lines of the battlefield to fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Air Force veteran making his mark at UGA

ATHENS — Caleb Ray slides into the cockpit of an F-16 at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. He pulls his helmet down and adjusts the GoPro mount facing him — one that he helped engineer in his first year as an aircraft technician and welder for the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.
ATHENS, GA
WBRE

Four-legged veterans find forever homes through local K-9 rescue

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has been more than two months since President Biden pulled American troops from Afghanistan and servicemen and women aren’t the only ones who are making the transition to civilian life. From the battlefield to your backyard. Patriot K-9 Rescue in Northumberland County cares for retired military working dogs, contract […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Helping veterans find employment opportunities

President of CCI Consulting, a talent management and HR firm joins us to discuss how they are helping veterans receive jobs. They believe people are the key to an organization’s competitive advantage. Their mission is to help organizations leverage the full potential of their people and navigate the ever-changing world of work.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WJTV 12

Housing program aims to help Jackson veterans find homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Housing Authority are working to help some of the homeless population in the city by providing housing vouchers to those who qualify. The Housing and Urban Development Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program (HUD-VASH) started about 13 years ago. The partnership between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs […]
JACKSON, MS
umich.edu

Finding Community at U-M as a Veteran

After months of researching schools, writing and editing personal statements, and dealing with all the paperwork that is required to transition out of the military (it can be even more troublesome than writing personal statements), my effort paid off when I got my admission letter in December last year. Well, the excitement of getting the admission letter was soon overwhelmed by anxious anticipation. I was too overwhelmed by all the paperwork to think about the fact that I would actually be going back to school after four years. It felt surreal. Then I realized that I would be much older than almost all of my classmates and rusty in academic skills. Yet pursuing higher education was always part of my plan for the future, so I drove for 36 hours from California to Michigan this March with my family to begin my college journey.
MILITARY
csun.edu

After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Student Veterans Find Support in CSUN Community

Many student veterans have experienced conflicting emotions after the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan ​​this past summer — where a lot of them served at some point in their careers — making clear the importance of a place where veterans can feel heard and understood. Thanks to the numerous resources...
MILITARY
WBUR

During a tough year, veterans find mental health care at Home Base

Air Force veteran John Hicks holds a theatrical, papier-mâché mask and sketches lines on it for definition. He'll paint it next. "Kind of like movie star-ish on the outside to show that, like, put-together face, you know, that you're trying to show," Hicks explains. "The big beaming grin with the little cartoon-like glint off the teeth kind of thing."
MILITARY
Port Townsend Leader

Local club brings veterans together to share experiences and find a sense of home

Walk into the American Legion in downtown Port Townsend, and chances are better than not that Bob Saring will be behind the bar. He’s a man at ease in his environment, mixing drinks, working the lights and sound with a calm demeanor and an easy smile. Nearly everyone who comes in the door knows Saring, who’s usually nursing a cup of coffee, caffeinated, regardless of the hour.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
ccis.edu

Far from home, veteran finds perfect college in his back yard

Then one day, he walked into the education center on base to explore other options, and saw a familiar logo, one that’s displayed at nearly 20 other military installations across the country, and almost as many civilian sites. “Columbia College had a representative in the building. At first, I wasn’t sure that it was the one back home, but once I found out, I was really excited to come here,” Roderick said. “The process was really easy. They took a lot of the credits I already had.”
COLUMBIA, MO
University of Georgia
Military
Politics
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Colton student harvests support for veterans

A Colton High School senior decided to treat her Veterans Day not as a day to relax, but as an opportunity to give back to those the holiday is honoring. Maggie Meyer organized a fundraising fun run and barbecue to support Vets on the Farm, a Spokane program that provides pathways for veterans to enter agriculture careers.
COLTON, WA
Clayton News Daily

Adams installed in Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame

A Forest Park military veteran has been inducted as a member of the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame in Columbus, according to Rick White, director of the organization. She is Air Force Master Sergeant Sparkle Kornegay Adams, who served 25-plus years of duty. She also served with federal government...
GEORGIA STATE
ccenterdispatch.com

Local student finds calling at KWU

From the age of 6, Sydni Koppes, felt drawn to become a nurse. “My brother passed away when I was 6. He was in the NICU his entire life,” she said of her newborn brother. “I was really inspired by those nurses and have always loved taking care of people.”
EDUCATION
wccbcharlotte.com

Veterans Day Spotlights | VIDEOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In honor of Veterans Day, four veterans came together to share their stories of service with WCCB Charlotte. These veterans shared why they decided to serve and the sacrifices they made along the way for their country in a video series that aired daily in the week leading up to Veterans Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Vietnam veteran finds home, healing in Mount Airy's 'Mayberry Days'

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Vietnam veteran finds home, healing in Mount Airy's 'Mayberry Days'. Today, Ben Currin does lots of volunteer work in Mount Airy. He plays music for...
MILITARY
NorthEast Times

Honoring veterans at the Protestant Home

The Philadelphia Protestant Home last week hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration. Residents who are veterans were treated to lunch, served by students at St. Cecilia. The students also presented them with homemade cards and a piece of an American flag with a note of gratitude. The menu consisted of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Veterans recognized and welcomed home

A Veterans Day ceremony was held on Nov. 11 at the Glenn A. Warner Memorial Hall, located within V.F.W. Post 1371 on Main Street in Owego. Opening the ceremony was the bugle call “To the Colors,” performed by Steve Palinosky, and followed by the presentation of colors by the V.F.W. Post 1371 Honor Guard. The Owego Free Academy chorus, in their first performance at a Veterans Day ceremony, performed the National Anthem.
OWEGO, NY

