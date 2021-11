Eva Longoria was a guest on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where she talked about her career, Mexican weddings, and her love of tequila. Longoria was a guest of James Corden’s show alongside JB Smoove. In a clip that she shared on her Instagram, she talks about her journey with tequila. It all started with the pandemic. “I drank,” she said. “I’m a big wino. I love wine and then in lockdown I was like ‘I can’t have it this much, let me try some spirits.’ And I thought of Chelsea Handler, who drinks, and I was like ‘I’m gonna do what she’s doing.’”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO