Avalanche Practice Notebook: Optional roster changes

After a tough start to the season, the Ottawa Senators could make some roster changes to get things back on track, but will anything happen before the end of the calendar year? The Senators are still going through a rebuild, with many promising young players already establishing themselves with the NHL roster while others are taking strides in the minors or elsewhere, but there was a hope that on-ice results would begin to move forward. With the results not as expected at this early stage of the season, could making some changes to the existing roster help to turn the tide?

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO