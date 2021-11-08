Requests for Proposals/Bids

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

You are invited to submit a proposal to provide health coverage for the employees, dependents and pre-65 retirees for the County of Bedford for an effective date of July 1, 2022. This is a consolidated RFP for the following services:. Medical Administrative Services Only. Pharmacy Benefit coverage. Stop Loss...

www.bedfordcountyva.gov

Powell Tribune

Machine bids

Sealed bids for the supply and delivery of one (1) 2021 or newer Utility Work Machine for the City of Powell’s Parks Department will be received by the City of Powell, 270 North Clark, Powell, Wyoming, 82435 until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Mailed and hand delivered bids shall...
POWELL, WY
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - BID - Ehrhardt Street

INVITATION TO BID Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension at Ehrhardt Street Project The City of Charleston is accepting bids from PREQUALIFIED bidders for construction services for the Medical District Drainage Tunnel Extension at Ehrhardt Street Project. Generally, the work for this Project consists of Construction of a stormwater tunnel and drop shaft structure that will service a portion of the Medical District. The Ehrhardt Tunnel will be connected to the Spring Fishburne US 17 Drainage Tunnel System at the existing Cannon Street Shaft. Prequalified bidders include Atkinson Construction, Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Michels Tunneling, SAK Construction, Super Excavators Inc., and Triad Engineering and Contracting Co. This project is funded in part by and is subject to all applicable requirements of the Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) grant program, funded and regulated at the federal level by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by the State of South Carolina. The City will receive bids until December 10, 2021 @ 2:00pm at 2 George Street, Suite 2100, Charleston, SC 29401. All related documents will be available on our website, www.charleston-sc.gov, (Business, Bidline, Stormwater), or may be obtained by submitting a request to documents-chs@davisfloyd.com for permission to access documents located at https://davisfloyd.filegenius.com. For more information, Contact Steve Kirk at kirks@charleston-sc.gov or 843-579-7682. AD# 1970738.
CHARLESTON, SC
pasadenanow.com

City Releases Request for Proposal for Design Services for Central Library Seismic Retrofit and Renovation

On November 1, the Department of Public Works issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for work to be done on the Central Library. City officials were forced to close the library on May 3 after a recent structural assessment conducted by the city revealed that most of the building is comprised of unreinforced masonry (URM) bearing walls that leaves the building vulnerable to.
PASADENA, CA
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Request For Balance

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Recorder

With environmental tests cleared, second request for proposals issued for former Montague Public Works garage

MONTAGUE — A second request for proposals (RFP) was issued Tuesday to help decide the future of the former Public Works garage. Town Planner Walter Ramsey framed the property’s renewed availability as “an exciting redevelopment opportunity” after the town received no proposals during its 2020 RFP period. Now, he said, the town has rekindled optimism in its ability to sell the 500 Avenue A property after it received a “clean bill of health” in October following environmental testing. Montague will accept proposals at a minimum bid price of $75,000 until 10 a.m. on Dec. 9.
MONTAGUE, MA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission opens Request for Proposals for District Master

The Seattle Redistricting Commission has opened a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a consultant or consultant team with geographic information system (GIS) expertise and experience and a demonstrated ability to work effectively in a politically sensitive environment to serve as District Master. The District Master will be the technical population data and map expert for the 5-member Redistricting Commission as it redraws City of Seattle Council Districts using 2020 Census data and other relevant data and information.
SEATTLE, WA
Sturgis Journal

Voters defeat request for bond proposal at Constantine schools

Voters in the Constantine Public Schools district on Tuesday defeated a request for a bond proposal. Unofficial results show the proposal was defeated 646-392. The figures include votes cast in both St. Joseph and Cass counties. The school district was asking residents to consider a 0.2 mill increase to the...
CONSTANTINE, MI
977wmoi.com

Council Hears of Proposed Dispensary; Waste Collection Bid Recommended

A former city manager in the Chicago suburb of Elgin — David Dorgan — addressed the Monmouth City Council on Monday evening in regards to opening a recreational marijuana dispensary within the city limits. Dorgan has received a license from the state to operate a facility in western Illinois, and...
CHICAGO, IL
whatnowatlanta.com

Increased Density Designations Requested for Proposed Apartment and Commercial Project

Last month, an amended application to rezone the properties of 559, 565, 569 10th Street NW, and 997 Curran Street NW from R-5 (two-family residential) to MRC-2 (mixed residential and commercial) was requested by David Hamilton on behalf of the property owner. Additionally, a request to change the Comprehensive Development Plan to Medium Mixed Use from Residential is being sought to advance Falcon View Properties, a four-story apartment on the corner of 10th Street and Curran Street.
ATLANTA, GA
Courier-Express

DuBois OKs rezoning request from Dr. Rice for proposed 'indoor sports center'

DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at their recent work session, approved a rezoning request by Dr. Jeff Rice for Doolittle Station/City of DuBois property located at 1290 Rich Highway in Sandy Township. Currently the front portion of the property along Route 219 is zoned commercial-light industrial and the back...
DUBOIS, PA
Clearfield Progress

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will be accepting sealed bids for waste disposal services from February 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024. There will be a Pre-Bid meeting on November 19, 2021 in the District Conference Room at 200 Short St. at 1:30 and potential bidders are welcome to attend. Bids will be received by Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District (POASD) until December 3rd. Bids shall be submitted to the business office of POASD located at 200 Short St. Philipsburg, PA 16866. Bids will be publicly opened December 7, 2021 at 10 AM and publicly announced at that time. Bidding requirements and specifications are available at the business office at 200 Short St. Philipsburg, PA 16866, (814) 342-1050 or by emailing Thomas Martin, Director of Finance at tmartin@pomounties.org for an electronic copy.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
The Times

Hall County objects to this developer’s annexation request, saying proposed subdivision is too dense

Hall County is objecting to a proposed annexation of 24 acres for a proposed subdivision in Oakwood it considers too dense compared to current use. The request from Oakwood developer Johnny Free of Cajun-Dawg Land Holdings, LLC, first came up in June, drawing significant opposition from neighbors that ultimately led to Free withdrawing the application before going to Oakwood City Council.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Request for special session fails

The request for a special session by Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Robert Clements of Elmwood to consider legislation to prohibit employers from mandating that employees get vaccinated against coronavirus did not get enough votes to move forward. The request received 28 out of 33 votes needed. Nebraska senators...
BLAIR, NE
cityoflewiston.org

TRANSPORTATION CIP - CALL FOR REQUESTS

Everyone is invited to participate in updating Lewiston’s 2020 Transportation Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The Transportation CIP is a list of major transportation capital improvement projects prioritized using criteria to objectively score each project. It is updated annually to reflect progress from the previous year, adjust remaining projects based on new data or needs, and add new projects.
LEWISTON, ID

