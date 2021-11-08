CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNgDB_0cqQNdkv00
Nov 8, 2021

The 4,253 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health is the most the state has reported in a single day in nearly a year.

In fact, it's been exactly 11 months since the state reported more than 4,000 cases in one day; Dec. 8, 2020, when the health department announced 4,004 cases. That was during the tail end of the fall/winter 2020 surge that peaked in mid-November.

According to health department records, Monday's report of 4,253 cases is the 26th highest total since the state reported its first case on Mar. 5, 2020. It's one of 30 days of at least 4,000 cases, but the first time its happened in 2021.

Most cases by reporting day in Minnesota during the pandemic (2020 unless stated):

  1. 8,837 - Nov. 9
  2. 8,427 - Nov. 16
  3. 7,988 - Nov. 10
  4. 7,612 - Nov. 23
  5. 7,567 - Nov. 17
  6. 7,464 - Nov. 11
  7. 7,377 - Nov. 30
  8. 7,247 - Nov. 18
  9. 7,241 - Nov. 13
  10. 7,161 - Nov. 12
  11. 7,100 - Nov. 6
  12. 7,009 - Nov. 5
  13. 6,866 - Nov. 24
  14. 6,717 - Nov. 4
  15. 6,675 - Nov. 19
  16. 6,455 - Nov. 20
  17. 6,124 - Dec. 1
  18. 5,703 - Nov. 3
  19. 5,687 - Nov. 25
  20. 5,569 - Nov. 2
  21. 5,422 - Dec. 2
  22. 5,014 - Nov. 27
  23. 4,574 - Dec. 3
  24. 4,512 - Dec. 7
  25. 4,450 - Dec. 4
  26. 4,253 - Nov. 8, 2021
  27. 4,235 - Nov. 7
  28. 4,179 - Nov. 14
  29. 4,118 - Dec. 8
  30. 4,004 - Nov. 8

What's more concerning is that Minnesota's test positivity rate continues to rise. According to the Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 dashboard, the state's 14-day positivity rate is up to 9.8%, the highest it has been in 2021.

The surge in cases and positivity rate is happening at a time when the state's hospitals and long-term care facilities are stretched to the max due to high admission numbers and staffing shortages. MDH data Monday show there are a total of 48 staffed ICU beds available statewide, which is just shy of the year's low point of 45 set in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYzdy_0cqQNdkv00

However, data in Monday reports does not include whatever transpired over the weekend; it only represents data submitted to the health department between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, so Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

Last Thursday the MDH reported 1,021 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was the most in Minnesota since Dec. 23, 2020.

"We continue to monitor the situation and work with our regional healthcare preparedness coordinators and critical care coordination center partners to shift patients loads where appropriate," MDH told Bring Me The News.

Comments / 11

Biden. worst ever
6d ago

CDC grew some balls and admits vaccinated people can get and spread Covid, the only ones gaining from this vaccine are the pharmaceutical companies

Reply
4
John Duevel
6d ago

Yes, this seems logical and predictable, the variants are metastasized in the vaccinated and spread freely. Vaccinated harbor 251 times more potential variants.

Reply(1)
4
Robert Simonson
6d ago

And if you believe this, there’s a good chance you are a Joe and ho voter.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Bring Me The News

Hospitals strained as COVID surges in Minnesota

Minnesota healthcare providers are asking for the public’s help as COVID-19 cases increase and hospital bed capacity becomes limited. On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 1,245 people in the state were currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 990 last week. Of those patients, 296 were in intensive care and 949 were in non-ICU care. It's the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota since Dec. 15, 2020, which was the day the first dose of a vaccine was administered in the state.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 12

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 4,849 newly reported cases and 28 newly reported deaths, including three people in their 40s and one person from Hennepin County who was aged 25-29. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 8,996. Vaccine, booster stats. As of Nov....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Bring Me The News

Deaths rising rapidly in Minnesota as delta variant surges

Minnesota is now experiencing its most dramatic increase in COVID-19 deaths in the five months since the COVID-19 delta variant became the dominant strain in the state. In the latest updates provided by the Minnesota Department of Health, there has been a notable rise in the daily death count so far in November. The state reported 43 deaths each of the past two days, in addition to reporting 20 on Tuesday and 34 on Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Mayo Clinic#Icu
Bring Me The News

Here are the snow totals in Minnesota from Saturday clipper

5.3 inches - Mora. 3.8 inches - Brainerd, Chippewa Falls (WI), Grand Forks (ND) 3.5 inches - Eau Claire (WI), Cambridge, Nisswa, Pillager, Ottertail, Fertile. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. In the Twin Cities metro area, a dusting to an inch of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bring Me The News

Next system arrives Saturday and likely drops accumulating snow in Minnesota

As one storm system exits Minnesota on Friday another will be on the doorstep, bringing more accumulating snow Saturday night through Sunday morning. The ongoing system dumped 6.8 inches of snow in Chisholm, with other locations on the Iron Range picking up 4-6 inches of snow, including 6 inches in Britt and 5 in Kinney and Iron Junction. Areas further south could be in line for accumulating snow as an Alberta clipper speeds through this weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Beloved Minnesota baseball umpire dies from COVID-19

The Minnesota baseball community is mourning the loss of beloved umpire Eleazar "Zar" Kovalov, who died after weeks in the hospital with COVID-19. News of Kovalov's death has spread on social media after a GoFundMe was launched to help his family cover medical expenses. "It is with a heavy heart...
MLB
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman 'possibly missing' for more than a month

A 48-year-old Minnesota woman is described as "possibly missing" by the Itasca County Sheriff's Office. Angel Ilona Berzins, also known as Angel Illona Hines, was reported as "possibly missing" by family members who are concerned for her safety. She is believed to have exited a vehicle in the Hinckley, Minnesota, area "after an argument with her husband" more than a month ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

MPCA seeks to add 300-plus lakes, streams to impaired waters list

Minnesota is proposing to add more than 300 streams and lakes to its impaired waters list, including waterways that have so-called "forever chemicals." The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) on Monday released its proposed list for 2022. Every two years, the state is required under the federal Clean Water Act to compile a list of waterways that don't meet water quality standards. The list has to be approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and then the state is required to develop plans to clean up the waterways so they meet water quality standards.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy