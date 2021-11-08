Minnesota reports most COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

Nov 8, 2021

The 4,253 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health is the most the state has reported in a single day in nearly a year.

In fact, it's been exactly 11 months since the state reported more than 4,000 cases in one day; Dec. 8, 2020, when the health department announced 4,004 cases. That was during the tail end of the fall/winter 2020 surge that peaked in mid-November.

According to health department records, Monday's report of 4,253 cases is the 26th highest total since the state reported its first case on Mar. 5, 2020. It's one of 30 days of at least 4,000 cases, but the first time its happened in 2021.

Most cases by reporting day in Minnesota during the pandemic (2020 unless stated):

8,837 - Nov. 9 8,427 - Nov. 16 7,988 - Nov. 10 7,612 - Nov. 23 7,567 - Nov. 17 7,464 - Nov. 11 7,377 - Nov. 30 7,247 - Nov. 18 7,241 - Nov. 13 7,161 - Nov. 12 7,100 - Nov. 6 7,009 - Nov. 5 6,866 - Nov. 24 6,717 - Nov. 4 6,675 - Nov. 19 6,455 - Nov. 20 6,124 - Dec. 1 5,703 - Nov. 3 5,687 - Nov. 25 5,569 - Nov. 2 5,422 - Dec. 2 5,014 - Nov. 27 4,574 - Dec. 3 4,512 - Dec. 7 4,450 - Dec. 4 4,253 - Nov. 8, 2021 4,235 - Nov. 7 4,179 - Nov. 14 4,118 - Dec. 8 4,004 - Nov. 8

What's more concerning is that Minnesota's test positivity rate continues to rise. According to the Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 dashboard, the state's 14-day positivity rate is up to 9.8%, the highest it has been in 2021.

The surge in cases and positivity rate is happening at a time when the state's hospitals and long-term care facilities are stretched to the max due to high admission numbers and staffing shortages. MDH data Monday show there are a total of 48 staffed ICU beds available statewide, which is just shy of the year's low point of 45 set in October.

However, data in Monday reports does not include whatever transpired over the weekend; it only represents data submitted to the health department between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, so Tuesday's update will include cumulative data from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

Last Thursday the MDH reported 1,021 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was the most in Minnesota since Dec. 23, 2020.

"We continue to monitor the situation and work with our regional healthcare preparedness coordinators and critical care coordination center partners to shift patients loads where appropriate," MDH told Bring Me The News.