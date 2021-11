Crestron Electronics has announced the expansion of its custom shade portfolio with the addition of Crestron Battery-Powered Shades. The shades offer homeowners a shading solution that natively integrates into the Crestron Home platform to provide a home shading solution that works in concert with other smart home endpoints throughout the home. Crestron’s shading portfolio now includes wired, wireless, and battery-powered options giving homeowners the ability to have intelligent shading solutions integrated into almost any space, meaning dealers will not have to rely on multiple manufacturers to outfit a home, whether for a new build or a retrofit.

