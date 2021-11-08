Former D1 athlete and third year pharmacy student, Sam Harrell, pursues a dual degree in pharmaceutical sciences to gain more research-based experience
Undergraduate Institution/Degree(s) obtained: Gardner-Webb University, BS in Chemistry with a minor in Biology. I initially chose Campbell because it was a small campus and had small classes like my undergraduate institution. I loved Campbell on my interview day because I felt like I was already known by the faculty, and they...blogs.campbell.edu
Comments / 0