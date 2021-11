The currency pair is trading at 1.3549 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3590 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3685, which will mean further growth to 1.3775.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO