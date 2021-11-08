Dazzling “Magic Of Lights” Event Coming To Darien Lake

The Akron Zoo's annual holiday lighting event, Wild Lights, runs Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-23 and Dec. 26-30 from 5-9 p.m. Wild Lights is presented by Akron Children's Hospital. The entire zoo is decorated with more than a million holiday lights and light displays. The Komodo Kingdom Cafe will be open with a special holiday menu, and s'mores and other treats will be on-site through Dec. 23. After the holidays, the Grinch, Snow Queen, Snow Princess and Snowman will be available for photo opportunities from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 26-30.Tickets purchased online at akronzoo.org are discounted ($9/adults and $6/children for members; $13/adults and $6/children and $3/parking or shuttle for non-members). Tickets purchased at the zoo are $12/adults and $9/children for members; non-member tickets purchased at the zoo are $16/adults, $12/children and $5/parking or shuttle. Children under two are free. Private golf cart tours are available Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-22 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Included is a zoo staff member to drive guests, Wild Lights admission, complimentary hot chocolate or coffee in an Akron Zoo mug, and a free adult jolt for guests 21 and older. The tours last 45 minutes and can accommodate up to five guests. ADA-accessible golf carts may be requested. Book your tour at akronzoo.org (prices are $265/members and $275/non-members).

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO