Cyber threat analysis firm Check point Research (CPR) has issued an alert regarding a recent phishing campaign mainly targeting Phantom and Metamask users. The threat makes use of Google Ads to bump fake websites in search results, meant to prompt users to provide their keys or make new wallets on behalf of bad actors. It's currently estimated that half a million dollars have been diverted from their legitimate users' wallets. Due to the nature of the attack being carried out during the (supposed) wallet creation process, new entrants to the crypto space are likely to be the most heavily affected.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO