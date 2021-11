Odell Beckham is traveling with the Rams, Kevin Mondesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Beckham signed with the Rams a little more than 24 hours ago and has passed his team physical. It is still unknown whether or not Beckham will play versus the 49ers on Monday night. The question isn’t whether or not Beckham is in shape; he is but has he had enough time to digest any of the playbook for the Rams. The best guess is that the Rams will have a small package of plays available for Beckham, and that package should increase each week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO