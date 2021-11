GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Maybe the Arizona Cardinals need Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins after all. The Cardinals' second go-round without their two main playmakers on the field didn't go nearly as well as the first. The Carolina Panthers whipped the short-handed Cardinals 34-10 on Sunday, building a 23-0 halftime lead before cruising to the easy win.

