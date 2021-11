We are just hours away from a brand new season of “Yellowstone” and the show’s cast is teasing excitement in recent interviews. “Yellowstone” stars have been quiet ever since the third season came to a shocking conclusion. Now, with the big day coming tomorrow (Sunday) a few cast members are opening about what we can expect. Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham and Kelsey Asbille are among the “Yellowstone” stars who are diving deeper into season four. Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton, on the show had some very interesting things to say about the fourth season. A common theme among season four descriptions from the cast is that we can expect a ton of action. More than a few “Yellowstone” actors have said fans will want to buckle up for the first episode.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO