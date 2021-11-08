CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Respiratory Virus Apparently Sickening Many In Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
 6 days ago
A recent trip to the quick care at St. Luke's in Twin Falls for flu-like symptoms was an eye-opening experience for me. The entire waiting room was practically full of people hacking and having their temperatures taken. I am currently in my second full day of battling every symptom...

KOOL 96.5

Idaho Infant Died of COVID-19 in October

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials confirmed COVID-19 claimed the life of an infant in October, marking the first such fatality in the state. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not provide any details of the child or their death out of respect for the grieving family. Elke Shaw-Tullock, the administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health expressed her condolences and said in a prepared statement, "Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.” The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare noted around 900 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Only recently were children young as 5 allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The health department recommends parents, prospective parents, and pregnant women get vaccinated.
KOOL 96.5

Toxic Algal Blooms Still Present at Magic and Salmon Falls Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests at two Magic Valley reservoirs have come back positive for toxic levels of algal blooms that have been present since the summer months. The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) issued a notice on social media this week that said tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality continue to show toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Magic Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. Despite low water levels, there are reports of blooms near the docks at both bodies of water.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Rehoming Need For Magic Valley Pets On The Rise

I was surprised the other day when I checked the local Craigslist "free" section to see what Magic Valley residents were attempting to pass off before the holidays. I was specifically looking for items that people may need before winter officially hits on December 21, but what I discovered is that many in southern Idaho are trying to find new homes for their pets.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Panic Attack! Inflation in Idaho Higher than National Average

The inflation rate for Idaho and flyover country is far worse than the national average. Idaho is one of many states in the Intermountain West and the central United States that experienced an inflation rate of nearly 7.5 percent in October. The national average clocked in at a staggering 6.2 percent. You may have already noticed times are bad. Restaurant prices climbed by more than 5 percent in October and some staples of the diet have seen rapid spikes.
KOOL 96.5

Why This TikTok Challenge Could Cost Idahoans Thousands

As first reported by Idaho's News Channel 7 (KTVB), a viral TikTok challenge has cost some in the Treasure Valley thousands of dollars. @jinman1313 #koolaidmanofficial #koolaidmanchallenge #homedepot #getthingsdone #fyp ♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot. @fellipeoj Nah but this classic 😂 #fyp #meme #classic #koolaidman #ohyeah ♬...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Food Website Claims Best Idaho Burrito Is 2 Hours From Twin Falls

We all have a favorite burrito. A food website recently put a state-by-state list together of what they believe to be the best in the country. If I had to choose the best burrito I've ever eaten in my life, I would go with La Azteca Tortilleria, in the great city of Los Angeles. The best I've had in Idaho I ate while in Boise before attending a concert in the summer of 2017. We ate at Chapala Mexican Restaurant on North Glenwood Street, and I still remember that chicken burrito.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Parents Can Schedule COVID Shots for Children 5-11 at South Central Health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Parents with children ages five and up are now able to schedule appointments at South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) for COVID-19 vaccinations. To schedule an appointment through SCPHD parents or guardians can call 208-737-5966. The U.S. Centers for Disease recently announced the Pfizer vaccines were ok to be administered to younger children.
KOOL 96.5

Confusion, Fear and Trains: Driving In Twin Falls Is Dangerous

Driving is one of those things that people either hate it or love it. There doesn't seem to be much in between. I fall on the line of hating it. I don't like being in the car and in my mind, nobody knows how to drive but me. Each state, city, and town has its problems with driving. In some towns, everyone is known for flying down the road, while major cities are known for sitting in traffic for hours. Being a smaller town and in a state I had never been to, I was curious how traffic would be in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

First Snow of the Season Covers Yellowstone in a Beautiful Blanket of White

Last week I wrote a story about Yellowstone National Park getting ready to close three of the main entrances and most of the roads to prepare for winter. Well, winter had other plans and came early which forced the park staff to close the roads a day earlier than expected. While that was probably a bummer for tourists looking to get in a last-minute trip to the beautiful park, the blanket of snow left covering the park is a nice trade-off.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

‘Tanks Giving': Idaho Store Giving Away Free Tanks Of Gas

An Idaho market and fueling station is once again celebrating the holiday season by giving away 2,000 gallons of gasoline at each of their locations before Thanksgiving Day. The "Tanks Giving" event was started last year, and will award lucky customers more than 100 free tanks of gas per location.
KOOL 96.5

Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Nat’l Guard Boots On Ground In Asia For Security Operation

Members of the Army National Guard from Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Oregon will be spending several months rotating duties in southwest Asia as part of a defense operation by the United States military. More than 250 officers in the Idaho National Guard will be on the ground in Asia in...
KOOL 96.5

First Impression: Twin Falls Smells Funny, But Feels Like Home

To quote the famous Mr. Rogers, "It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won't you be my neighbor?" Twin Falls is already beginning to feel like home after just a week, but it has been an adjustment as well. Getting lost, not knowing anyone, and asking everyone thousands of questions takes a toll. There have been some observations in the first week though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Fish and Game: Cougars Seen in Twin Falls, Kimberly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Twin Falls and Kimberly have been reporting more sightings of mountain lions in their neighborhoods. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports of the cougars roaming residential neighborhoods in the two towns and that the big cats have killed livestock east of Twin Falls. People living in Kimberly told Idaho Fish and Game that cougars have been caught on security cameras around homes and neighborhoods.
KOOL 96.5

This Sign Is Apparently Confusing Some Entering Twin Falls ID

You've driven past the sign a million times. I'm not sure how many of them there are in the city of Twin Falls, but I have seen the one next to the Motion Industries building on Addison Avenue East many times. Some people are processing the meaning of the sign incorrectly.
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
