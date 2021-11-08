Respiratory Virus Apparently Sickening Many In Twin Falls ID
By Greg Jannetta
KOOL 96.5
6 days ago
A recent trip to the quick care at St. Luke's in Twin Falls for flu-like symptoms was an eye-opening experience for me. The entire waiting room was practically full of people hacking and having their temperatures taken. I am currently in my second full day of battling every symptom...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials confirmed COVID-19 claimed the life of an infant in October, marking the first such fatality in the state. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not provide any details of the child or their death out of respect for the grieving family. Elke Shaw-Tullock, the administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health expressed her condolences and said in a prepared statement, "Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.” The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare noted around 900 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Only recently were children young as 5 allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The health department recommends parents, prospective parents, and pregnant women get vaccinated.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests at two Magic Valley reservoirs have come back positive for toxic levels of algal blooms that have been present since the summer months. The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) issued a notice on social media this week that said tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality continue to show toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Magic Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. Despite low water levels, there are reports of blooms near the docks at both bodies of water.
I was surprised the other day when I checked the local Craigslist "free" section to see what Magic Valley residents were attempting to pass off before the holidays. I was specifically looking for items that people may need before winter officially hits on December 21, but what I discovered is that many in southern Idaho are trying to find new homes for their pets.
The inflation rate for Idaho and flyover country is far worse than the national average. Idaho is one of many states in the Intermountain West and the central United States that experienced an inflation rate of nearly 7.5 percent in October. The national average clocked in at a staggering 6.2 percent. You may have already noticed times are bad. Restaurant prices climbed by more than 5 percent in October and some staples of the diet have seen rapid spikes.
As first reported by Idaho's News Channel 7 (KTVB), a viral TikTok challenge has cost some in the Treasure Valley thousands of dollars. @jinman1313 #koolaidmanofficial #koolaidmanchallenge #homedepot #getthingsdone #fyp ♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot. @fellipeoj Nah but this classic 😂 #fyp #meme #classic #koolaidman #ohyeah ♬...
We all have a favorite burrito. A food website recently put a state-by-state list together of what they believe to be the best in the country. If I had to choose the best burrito I've ever eaten in my life, I would go with La Azteca Tortilleria, in the great city of Los Angeles. The best I've had in Idaho I ate while in Boise before attending a concert in the summer of 2017. We ate at Chapala Mexican Restaurant on North Glenwood Street, and I still remember that chicken burrito.
I don't mean to belittle bison with the title of this story by calling them 'dirty' but I use that word to express how close these bison were to the tourists taking the video. You can see the dust, grass, and ice on the bison fur. More Than 100 Bison...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Parents with children ages five and up are now able to schedule appointments at South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) for COVID-19 vaccinations. To schedule an appointment through SCPHD parents or guardians can call 208-737-5966. The U.S. Centers for Disease recently announced the Pfizer vaccines were ok to be administered to younger children.
Quick Response Firearms is one of the newest firearms store in Twin Falls. It is locally owned and operated. They have some really amazing things in there. The store is changing locations but they won't be moving far. Right now they are located behind Albertsons next to the liquor store...
A historic locomotive is making its way to Ely to live in the Nevada Northern Railway Museum. It started the journey on November 6th in Snoqualmie, Washington. The trip is 847 miles and not a quick one but it is a historic one. Story of Locomotive 201. According to the...
Driving is one of those things that people either hate it or love it. There doesn't seem to be much in between. I fall on the line of hating it. I don't like being in the car and in my mind, nobody knows how to drive but me. Each state, city, and town has its problems with driving. In some towns, everyone is known for flying down the road, while major cities are known for sitting in traffic for hours. Being a smaller town and in a state I had never been to, I was curious how traffic would be in Twin Falls.
Last week I wrote a story about Yellowstone National Park getting ready to close three of the main entrances and most of the roads to prepare for winter. Well, winter had other plans and came early which forced the park staff to close the roads a day earlier than expected. While that was probably a bummer for tourists looking to get in a last-minute trip to the beautiful park, the blanket of snow left covering the park is a nice trade-off.
The winter months are exciting for those that enjoy snowy adventures in the mountains of Idaho. One Gem State spot located near the city of Boise is known for its chilled cave explorations and frozen overhead waterfalls. If you are the type of person who doesn't mind the cold and...
An Idaho market and fueling station is once again celebrating the holiday season by giving away 2,000 gallons of gasoline at each of their locations before Thanksgiving Day. The "Tanks Giving" event was started last year, and will award lucky customers more than 100 free tanks of gas per location.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter does not discriminate on the types of animals they save. Right now they have a goose in the shelter, waiting to be picked up by its owners. So if you are missing a pet goose, you may be in luck. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter...
Members of the Army National Guard from Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Oregon will be spending several months rotating duties in southwest Asia as part of a defense operation by the United States military. More than 250 officers in the Idaho National Guard will be on the ground in Asia in...
To quote the famous Mr. Rogers, "It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won't you be my neighbor?" Twin Falls is already beginning to feel like home after just a week, but it has been an adjustment as well. Getting lost, not knowing anyone, and asking everyone thousands of questions takes a toll. There have been some observations in the first week though.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Twin Falls and Kimberly have been reporting more sightings of mountain lions in their neighborhoods. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports of the cougars roaming residential neighborhoods in the two towns and that the big cats have killed livestock east of Twin Falls. People living in Kimberly told Idaho Fish and Game that cougars have been caught on security cameras around homes and neighborhoods.
You've driven past the sign a million times. I'm not sure how many of them there are in the city of Twin Falls, but I have seen the one next to the Motion Industries building on Addison Avenue East many times. Some people are processing the meaning of the sign incorrectly.
