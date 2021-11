UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In alignment with the recent announcement from the White House on federal vaccination requirements, all Penn State employees at all locations are now subject to a federal COVID-19 vaccination requirement — either the federal contractor mandate or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate — under an executive order from President Joe Biden. The deadline for employees to receive their final dose of a vaccine — either their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or single dose of Johnson & Johnson — is Jan. 4, 2022.

