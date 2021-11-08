CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Families, communities reunited as US-Mexico border reopens

By Texas Public Radio
hppr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand ports along the U.S.-Mexico border reopened Monday to “non-essential travel” for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, then president Donald Trump restricted all “non-essential” travel through U.S. border land ports in response to COVID-19. That designation included tourism, shopping, and visits to see...

www.hppr.org

Comments / 0

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

Travelers welcome long-awaited reopening of US borders

The U.S. is reopening borders to vaccinated travelers Monday after 20 months of being closed to many countries, including the U.K., Brazil, China, India, South Africa and most of Europe. After a number of stops and starts, President Joe Biden announced the date for the resumption on Oct. 25. "I...
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. reopens borders with Mexico, Canada to nonessential travel

TEXAS — Monday was a monumental day for people who live along the Texas-Mexico border. The U.S. has reopened land borders to nonessential travel, ending a nearly 20-month freeze brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, you’ll need to be fully vaccinated in order to freely move between the U.S....
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US reopens borders after 20 months

The United States reopened its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of travel restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. The ban, imposed by former president Donald Trump in early 2020 and upheld by his successor Joe Biden,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

US Borders Reopen Monday To Fully Vaccinated Travelers

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — If you plan on traveling anytime soon, expect long lines and plenty of delays. The historic ban on travel has been in effect for more than a year to stop the spread of COVID-19. But starting Monday, the borders will be reopened to fully vaccinated travelers in time for the holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Richard Cortez
Person
Donald Trump
kusi.com

US–Mexico Border to reopen for nonessential travel Nov. 8

SAN YSIDRO BORDER (KUSI) – For the first time in almost two years, the international border between San Diego and Mexico will be opened once again for nonessential travel on Nov. 8. This is a huge development for the business community and is just in time for the holidays. But...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Border Crossings#Dhs#The Rio Bravo#Mexicans
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy