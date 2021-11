If you follow our articles here on KISS FM you know that I'm not a big cat person, or didn't used to be until about a year ago when a bedraggled little cat showed up in my backyard. When the weather got really bad in January, we let him in to sleep in the back bathroom in the shower for a few weeks. Then in April, after we had gotten used to him hanging out for most the afternoon and evening before he would want to be let outside for the night, our sweet feral kitty was shot by someone. He dragged himself to our backyard but after two painful surgeries, he died and broke my heart. His loss was so profound for me because he got himself back to our house knowing we would try to help him.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO