Chad Brendel is joined by the BBP duo of Brent Young and Aaron Smith to preview the 2021-22 Bearcats basketball season. BCJ legend Justin Berg opens the show with his thoughts on the team and what he saw as he got to take in his first practice of the season on Wednesday afternoon. Pardon The Punctuation producer extraordinaire Ed Mayhall joins next to present his questions as we sit 6 days away from the start of the season. Chad, Brent and Aaron close the show with their questions as the season nears. Gear up with a full house of Cincinnati basketball talk with the BCJ Podcast family as we prepare for the start of the Wes Miller era.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO