CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

U.S Capitol Christmas tree to make stop in Fayetteville

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztdkY_0cqQBik200

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be making a stop on its journey to Washington D.C. in Fayetteville on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Each year, the U.S. Forest Service provides a tree for the U.S. Capitol, which is displayed on the Capitol lawn. One trucking company is selected to deliver the tree from the national forest to its destination.

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree leaves for Washington

The tree is traveling 4,000 miles from the Six Rivers National Forest in California to the nation’s capital with Fayetteville being a stop along the way.

Those who choose to attend will get to see the 84-foot tall White Fir, nicknamed “Sugar Bear” and take part in local festivities. The event is free and open to the public.

To follow the tree’s journey across the country, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville gears up for Lights of the Ozarks, new parade route

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville preps for its annual Lights of the Ozarks, which kicks off next weekend. Each year, the downtown square is decorated with more than 400,000 lights. Mayor Lioneld Jordan will flip the switch Friday night at 6:00 and the parade will follow immediately after. This year, the parade will start at […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Community conversation about American Rescue Plan funds for local Hispanic community

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — People gathered on Sunday to talk about where they would like to see American Rescue Plan funds go to help the local Hispanic community. This is part of the Arkansas Criminal Justice Coalition’s Community Cookout series to engage people on how they would like to see ARP funds be used. Samuel […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ARDOT will reorganize its bridge inspection program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After an internal investigation by the Federal Highway Administration, ARDOT says it will be reorganizing its bridge inspection program.  This comes following the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River being shut down on May 11 after inspectors found a crack in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams.  Spokesperson of the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
State
California State
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
Fayetteville, AR
Society
City
Washington, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy