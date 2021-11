Think Samsung, and what comes to mind are phones, fridges, or a whole lot of other appliances. However, in a pleasant surprise of sorts, the marquee is now set to make an advent into the world of inventive wearables. In a partnership with Australia’s most beloved jeans brands -Dr Denim, Samsung has recently launched a pair of jeans with a dedicated Galaxy Z Flip3 pocket that is placed strategically on the right hip and is designed to fit the latest clamshell foldable. Further, the pair has all other pockets sewed shut or removed entirely! While the back pockets on the jeans have been removed (with one ‘flipped’ to the front thigh), the original front pockets have been stitched over with two statement Zs.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO