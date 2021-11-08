Violent fight at sold-out Fresno State football game ends with arrests

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A violent brawl at Saturday night’s Fresno State game left many fans in shock and several people arrested.

Witness video captured the chaos as tempers flared and punches were thrown inside Bulldog Stadium.

Armando Gonzalez is the witness who captured that video and says that it has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook alone. He says this is one game he won’t soon forget.

“All I seen was punches being thrown,” recalled Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was expecting to have a fun evening watching the bulldogs play Boise State, but instead, he witnessed a fight break out.

“It was crazy, it was chaos, it was just a fight that, it just kept escalating and one crazy thing happened after another,” said Gonzalez.

A violent fight among several people in the stands.

“Yes, I heard a whole commotion up there in the middle of the section,” Gonzalez said.

It happened as he and his girlfriend walked back to their seats just after halftime.

“It got everybody’s attention and everybody gave space and moved out of the way, and even though people moved, they still got brought into the chaos,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says as the fight escalated he pulled out his phone and began to record.

“It looks like it started off between just two people and then it became a brawl, there was multiple people fighting,” Gonzalez recalled.

At one point his video captured two men falling from the bleachers and onto the field.

“It was just the chaos, the chaos of the moment, and I knew there was no stopping what was going on,” Gonzalez explained.

It took some time for him to process what had happened, and after the shock of it all settled, he felt something else.

“I was shocked at first, and then I had a feeling of embarrassment for our city that we couldn’t have a good event, without something like that happening,” said Gonzalez.

And had this message for those involved.

“When we have events like this, go out and have a good time, when you go out like this and someone upsets you, learn to walk away, don’t let situations like this turn into what they did,” explained Gonzalez.

In all, five people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

