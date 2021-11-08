Report: Kylian Mbappé Transfer To Real Madrid Complicated By Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp And Ancelotti Disappointment

According to reports, the transfer of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid may not be quite as straightforward as expected after doubts emerged regarding the club's playing style and the shadow being cast over Carlo Ancelotti by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

Mbappé is out of contract at the end of the season and shows no sign of wanting to extend his current stay in France.

Mbappé Move To Madrid?

Real Madrid were rumoured to have made huge bids in the summer for the 22 year old phenomenon but they were turned down as the French club battled to keep their young superstar.

After Lionel Messi signed, the PSG dream is to continue to line up with a superstar front line of the Argentine, Brazilian Neymar and the Frenchman.

According to a report in El Nacional, Mbappé is supposedly having some doubts about what seemed like a certain move to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

It indicates that the playing style under new manager Ancelotti has been a disappointment and no improvement on that of Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappé Wants To Play For Klopp?

The report admits that whilst Florentino Perez is a fan of Klopp, it would be nearly impossible to persuade him to make the move away from Liverpool where he has been such a great success.

Mbappé is said to be a huge admirer of the German and believes that his attitude towards playing attractive attacking football would be the perfect match to fit his attributes.

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Mbappé transfer rumours will start to hot up now as we approach January as it will be the last chance that PSG have to cash in on their asset before losing him for free.

His dream is clearly to play for Los Blancos and it is difficult to see him him changing his mind on that regardless of what he thinks about their team's progress and coach.

Whilst he might admire Klopp, there is no chance that Real can lure the German away from Merseyside or tempt the Frenchman to Merseyside.

