West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Match Review

Liverpool suffered their first league defeat of the season as West Ham won 3-2 at the London Stadium.

An Alisson own goal opened the scoring before a stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick levelled before half time.

Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma gave West Ham a two-goal advantage in the second half, as Divock Origi scored a late consolation goal.

Jurgen Klopp said after the game: “I am calm, today we lost but I accept that. But in moments you need a normal decision from a referee and today he did not do that.”

The defeat ended the Reds’ 25 game unbeaten run which stretched back to April.

West Ham are now up to third and just three points off top spot, whereas Liverpool drop down a place to fourth a point further back.

The match started with Liverpool on the front foot. However, an early West Ham corner from Fornals beat everybody and found its way into the back of Alisson’s net after a touch from the Brazilian.

VAR checked the goal for a possible foul from Angelo Ogbonna, but the goal stood.

A few minutes later Aaron Cresswell caught Jordan Henderson with a high tackle, which VAR checked for a possible red card. But the claim was dismissed again.

The home side were content to sit back and try to hit on the counter attack after they took the lead, as Liverpool subsequently struggled to create any opportunities.

The Reds had to wait until the 32nd minute for their first attempt on goal, Henderson crossed to Diogo Jota who headed over the crossbar.

Liverpool then equalised in the 41st minute after Mohamed Salah was fouled by Declan Rice on the edge of the West Ham penalty area.

Alexander-Arnold shifted the ball to Salah, who put his foot on it for Trent to bend round the West Ham wall brilliantly.

Five minutes into the second half, substitute Craig Dawson headed the ball onto the crossbar after a Fornals corner.

A couple of minutes later Alexander-Arnold switched the ball to Andy Robertson, who’s first time cross to Sadio Mane was volleyed straight at Lukasz Fabianski.

With 25 minutes to go West Ham went back in front. Jarrod Bowen picked up the ball in midfield and drove into the Liverpool half, before he slid through Fornals to slot past Alisson - who should’ve done better.

The Reds then committed more players forward in search of a second equaliser which suited the Hammers.

Fornals went through on goal minutes later but was ruled offside, before Antonio went one against one with Van Dijk, but the Dutchman blocked the strikers shot.

With 15 minutes to go a Bowen corner to the back post was met by Zouma, who headed over Alisson to make it 3-1.

In the 83rd minute, second half substitute Origi swivelled inside the box before striking a good left footed half volley into the bottom corner to give Liverpool late hope.

The Reds had a golden chance to equalise in stoppage time when Alexander-Arnold’s free kick was headed wide from Mane from six yards out.

West Ham then saw the game out comfortably to end Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season.

