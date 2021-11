Microsoft is having a very good week. Prior to the game’s official release day, Forza Horizon 5 managed to amass a million players through the Premium Edition early-access perk. With many players already calling it the greatest racing game ever made period, it was clear that release day would see even more ridiculous numbers. Only one day after its debut, Forza Horizon 5 has become the biggest launch for an Xbox Game Studio title to date. This record spans across Xbox, PC, and cloud games, as 4.5 million players stepped into the driver’s seat on November 9. The game’s concurrent player count was also over three times more than Forza Horizon 4 back in 2018.

