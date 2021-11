Call of Duty: Vanguard has released to a mixture of excitement and apathy depending on where you stand. Regardless of what some of the more vocal fans think, it has once again topped the sales charts, at least in the UK. The UK is the first region to release figures for last week’s game sales so it’s the first indication we have of how the game is doing. In the UK, FIFA 22 has been dominating the charts since it launched at the beginning of October. None of the games that have been released since FIFA 22 have been able to knock it off the top spot. Call of Duty: Vanguard was able to do it with less than a full week of sales.

