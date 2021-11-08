CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Iconic gamer and Overwatch League Rookie of the Year passes away

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleICONIC gamer Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo has passed away at age 20. Esport team Philadelphia Fusion broke the tragic news in a statement on Sunday. “We are devastated and heartbroken to hear about Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo’s passing,” they wrote. “Alarm was the heart and soul of our organization,...

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

