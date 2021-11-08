Iconic gamer and Overwatch League Rookie of the Year passes away

The most recent episode of “Yellowstone” saw the return of a beloved character but some fans think he doesn’t get deserved credit. Gator, the Dutton Family’s personal cook, showed up in last night’s “Yellowstone” episode doing what he does best. What Gator does best is whip up hot, delicious meals for the family that employs him as their chef. Though he isn’t a major character on the show, Gator shows up from time to time, mostly in the Dutton family kitchen. While he has very few lines on the show, Gator has become extremely well-liked by the show’s enormous fan base. Gator is always around when the family needs to eat or a sympathetic ear to bend. He’s extremely loyal to the family, having been with them for a number of years. Now, some fans are saying it is time for the Dutton family to give Gator the respect he deserves. He’s the main topic of conversation in a recent Reddit thread.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO