NASCAR Hall-of-Fame Jeff Gordon’s former Boca Raton mansion is on the market for $42 million, complete with a 20-car motor court and an auto museum. Gordon owned the 16,500-square-foot mansion from 1997 to 2003, during the height of his career when he won three of his four NASCAR Cup Series championships. He sold the home for $13.3 million and it was on and off the market between 2009 and 2014, asking between $20.9 million and $15.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO