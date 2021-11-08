CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Songbook Vol. 1: Bus Stop Serenade

By Morgan Enos
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget scenes or subgenres: What vibe of jazz got you into this music? For this writer, it was the inimitable feeling of four or five musicians playing swinging blues in a cramped dining hall inches from your face, the ride cymbal skipping like a stone. If that’s your jam, absorb all...

culturemap.com

Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Songbook

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. With his magnetic charisma, expressive scat singing, and incredible trumpet skills, Louis Armstrong changed music forever and made the whole world smile. Audiences can travel back to the golden age of jazz as Byron Stripling salutes Satchmo with recreations of iconic hits like “What a Wonderful World,” “Basin Street Blues,” “Mack the Knife,” and “Hello Dolly.”
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds musician authors new ukulele songbook

Treachery Publishing has released a new book for the contemporary ukulele player, written by Pacific Northwest-based songwriter and My Edmonds News Art Beat columnist Rachel Gardner. Bawdy Ballads and Salty Songs for the Ukulele includes 25 original songs ideal for the cheekier crowd. Each song is written with full notation...
EDMONDS, WA
jazztimes.com

Tom Cohen: My Take (Versa)

Tom Cohen is always good for a richly descriptive album title. From the same guy who named his first leader album Diggin’ In – Digging Out and filled it with deeply grooving and adventurously rhythmic versions of Monk and Bird song comes 2021’s My Take, which, in my mind, either points to the manner in which he’s covering the waterfront of tracks penned by Benny Golson, Sonny Stitt, Gigi Gryce, and Wayne Shorter or refers to something slightly more nefarious: a cut of the action, Cohen’s piece of the pie. Either way, it works. For on My Take, the inventive Philadelphia-based drummer reappropriates his hometown’s organ-jazz trio tradition and takes it to another level—with considerable help from B-3 totems Joey DeFrancesco and Dave Posmontier, and saxophone titans Ralph Bowen and Tim Warfield.
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme Goes Platinum

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) keeps track of album sales collectively and individually—and it keeps keeping track of those albums for years, even decades. Which is how John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme, a 1965 release that is one of the most famous and iconic jazz albums, has—after 56 years—been certified platinum for sales of one million copies in the United States.
MUSIC
Art Blakey
Orrin Evans
udiscovermusic.com

‘Street Of Dreams’: Rainbow’s Soft-Rock Serenade

When Rainbow returned to the Billboard Hot 100 for what turned out to be the last time, on November 5, 1983, their seventh studio album Bent Out Of Shape was already performing well with their American fan base. The LP, recorded at Sweet Silence Studio in Copenhagen, was about a month into what would become an impressive five-month stint on the chart, during which time it reached No.34.
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

Bill Milkowski Book Shows Complexity, Generosity of Michael Brecker

The biography dives into the saxophonist's career and global mission that continues to this day. Jazz enthusiasts typically think of Michael Brecker as the powerhouse tenor saxophonist who played iconic solos in both funky jazz and sophisticated pop settings, and with his band the Brecker Brothers, during the 1970s and ’80s. But he also (belatedly) established a solo career, which was cut heartbreakingly short by myelodysplastic syndrome in 2007: nine recordings that confirmed his unparalleled instrumental capabilities and growing compositional prowess. From 1987’s Michael Brecker to 2007’s Pilgrimage, Brecker gave his entire being to his music.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
jazztimes.com

Carlos Barbosa-Lima/Johannes Tonio Kreusch: Manisero (Zoho)

The guitar playing of Carlos Barbosa-Lima is a textbook example of purity in music: Each note emerging from the Brazilian-born classical/jazz musician’s instrument just seems right, as if no other could be in its place. His sparkling tone pushes each of those notes out into the world with boldness and heart, and his precision and aptitude give the music added potency; it’s a sound you can listen to all night long and still be in awe when you finally pack it in.
MUSIC
#Jazz Music#Bus Stop#Straight Ahead Jazz#Highnote#Criss Cross
