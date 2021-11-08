Songbook Vol. 1: Bus Stop Serenade

Tom Cohen is always good for a richly descriptive album title. From the same guy who named his first leader album Diggin’ In – Digging Out and filled it with deeply grooving and adventurously rhythmic versions of Monk and Bird song comes 2021’s My Take, which, in my mind, either points to the manner in which he’s covering the waterfront of tracks penned by Benny Golson, Sonny Stitt, Gigi Gryce, and Wayne Shorter or refers to something slightly more nefarious: a cut of the action, Cohen’s piece of the pie. Either way, it works. For on My Take, the inventive Philadelphia-based drummer reappropriates his hometown’s organ-jazz trio tradition and takes it to another level—with considerable help from B-3 totems Joey DeFrancesco and Dave Posmontier, and saxophone titans Ralph Bowen and Tim Warfield.
Comments / 0