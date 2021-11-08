CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Yeezy settles lawsuit with Bay Area, L.A. customers

By Fareeha Rehman
 6 days ago

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ye’s clothing companies are paying up nearly $1 million in a lawsuit settlement with four California district attorneys.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC were ordered to pay $950,000 in civil penalties, indirect restitution, and investigative costs after a complaint alleged unlawful business practices.

According to the complaint filed on Oct. 22, 2021, the companies did not ship orders out to their customers in a timely manner. Under California law, “timely manner” would be within 30 days for online orders, unless the company discloses a delayed shipment time or provides a delay notice which includes the choice of receiving a refund.

“No one wants to wait a long time for their online order to arrive. The law requires sellers to deliver consumer products within a reasonable period of time, which is, by default, no more than 30 days, or take additional steps to keep the customer informed and make him or her whole,” District Attorney O’Malley said. “When companies fail to follow the law, my office will take steps to ensure they do.”

Travis Scott cancels performance at Las Vegas festival

District attorneys from Napa, Sonoma and Los Angeles counties were also involved in the lawsuit.

The settlement also prohibits the companies from making untrue or misleading statements about how long it takes to ship its products.

According to the Yeezy website , standard shipping should take eight days maximum – allowing about three days to process the order and five to ship.

While cooperating with the investigation, Yeezy and Yeezy Apparel did not admit they did anything wrong, according to O’Malley. For future orders that aren’t shipped on time, the companies will have to refund customers, the settlement adds.

The companies were founded by music artist Ye, who used to go by Kanye West.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

