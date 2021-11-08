CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Naked At Crash, Charged With DUI

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer driver is facing DUI charges after he was found naked at the scene of a crash in Westmoreland County.

Troopers were dispatched to I-70 West for a report of a tractor-trailer over an embankment. According to the criminal complaint, the first person on scene told the trooper that when he got there, the driver, Orelbis Cruz-Iglesias, was completely naked.

(Photo: Provided)

Cruz-Iglesias was taken to the hospital where police said he showed signs of impairment.

Troopers searched his truck and allegedly found a fully loaded Glock handgun on the truck’s floor. Orelbis Cruz-Iglesias couldn’t produce a permit for the gun, court paperwork said.

He’s facing multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving and a firearms violation.

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Arrest Driver Who Slammed Into Hill District Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested a person who drove a car into a home in the Hill District. Police say they were tracking a stolen vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night when the driver slammed into the back side of a home on Elmore Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) No one was injured. Police are continuing to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Facing Felony Charges After Wilkinsburg Drug Bust

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police arrested a man on Friday as part of a drug bust in Wilkinsburg. Officers searched a home along Clark Street after several neighbors made complaints. 59-year-old Claude Mason was arrested. Investigators say they found cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, 10 bricks of heroin, nearly $4,000 in cash, and a gun inside the home. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Mason is facing felony charges.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 People Transported To Trauma Centers After Crash On Route 51

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people had to be sent to trauma centers this morning after a vehicle crash along Route 51 in Rostraver Township. Rostraver Central Fire Department says the crash happened along Route 51 North at Route 981. Medical helicopters were observed at the scene and helped in transporting the victims. No other details are available at this time.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Rollover Vehicle Crash That Entrapped 1 Person Under Investigation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An overnight vehicle rollover crash in South Park Township is under investigation. Firefighters say the crash happened in the area of Brownsville Road and Sylvania Drive. When crews got to the scene, one person was trapped in a single vehicle, and wires overhead were on fire. (Photo Credit: Broughton Vol. Fire Department – South Park Twp./Facebook) Crews were able to rescue the victim, who was evaluated by medics. Firefighters also extinguished the fires along the power lines. The South Park Police Department is handling the investigation.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured In Fatal Crash In Washington Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Route 380 between Route 780 and Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County is shut down in both directions after a two-vehicle crash. One person is dead and multiple other injuries have been reported when the crash took place just after 4:30 p.m. It’s not known at this time what caused the crash and the condition of those injured is also unknown. Dispatch tells KDKA the roadway will be closed for an indefinite amount of time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police Corporal Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Heroin From Evidence Room

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A State Trooper is facing numerous charges after being arrested, accused of stealing heroin from a police evidence room, and covering up the thefts. State Police say that Corporal Brian Rickard was charged Friday with crimes related to obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, forgery, tampering with records and evidence, theft, obstructing administration of law, and unlawful use of a computer. Police say Corporal Rickard is accused of stealing heroin from an evidence room, ingesting heroin while at work and at home, and covering up the thefts using a work computer. Corporal Rickard has been suspended without pay.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Man Shot And Killed In Aliquippa

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Beaver County. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police were at the Linmar Terrace Housing Complex in Aliquippa on Thursday morning after receiving a 911 call for a welfare check. “A female says a male is unresponsive. Not breathing. Said the apartment was broken into,” a 911 dispatcher said in audio obtained by KDKA. “The apartment was broken into. Some sort of disturbance there.” Police said a man was found shot inside his apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified by law enforcement as 36-year-old Brandon Murray of Aliquippa. Murray’s mother, Belinda Alford, told KDKA that she wants answers from the police about what happened. “He was a good boy, and he didn’t deserve this,” Murray said. “Whoever did it, I just want them brought to justice. That’s all I have to say.” No other information was released by state police on Thursday night. A homicide investigation is underway.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged In Stabbing Death Near Scott Township Homeless Encampment

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested after the body of a 70-year-old man was found along the railroad tracks near a homeless encampment in Scott Township. Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, police were called after a man was found unresponsive along the railroad tracks near Creek Street. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the victim, later identified as Joseph Williams of Carnegie dead with multiple stab wounds. A relative said he was walking along the railroad tracks when he was attacked. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) Allegheny County police were called to assist Scott Township police and homicide detectives began an investigation. They determined 28-year-old Vendell Nasir III of Carnegie was the suspect in the stabbing. When police arrived, they found Nasir with blood on his hands and clothes, with a knife just yards away. Nassir was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence. He is currently housed at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘This Was Selfish To Take Him From His Family:’ Victim Of Woodpecker’s Pub And Grub Shooting Dies

UPPER BURRELL (KDKA) – We now know the man who was shot inside of Woodpecker’s Pub and Grub overnight Saturday in Upper Burrell has died at the hospital, according to his family. A witness on the scene said after bullets sent customers diving to the ground, a man tackled the gunman before he was taken into custody. “My boyfriend shoved me under the table, we all got under the table, then next thing I know, him and my uncle are on the guy who was shooting,” said Cierra Buchmann. Buchmann said her boyfriend, uncle, and another man jumped into action. “Tackled him, and then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police SWAT Vehicle Tires Slashed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are looking for whoever slashed the tires on half a dozen SWAT vehicles. The Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team stands ready to respond to critical situations 24/7 but luckily they weren’t summoned early Thursday morning. That’s when someone or some people slashed the tires of about a half dozen SWAT vehicles where they are kept in the city’s West End. (Photo: KDKA) Sources say the incident happened sometime around 3 a.m. when the vehicles were apparently unattended. The damaged vehicles have been taken to the city’s repair garage for new tires and repairs to whatever other damage they’ve sustained. Police are looking for whoever is responsible and issued this statement: “A number of Public Safety vehicles were vandalized overnight in the Crafton/Sheraden area. The vehicles are undergoing repairs. At no time was service to the public disrupted. The incident is under investigation.” All these vehicles should be back in service in a day or two, but police are taking this incident very seriously and aim to find whoever did it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple People Hospitalized In Crash In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – It was a chaotic scene in Murrysville on Thursday night. Several people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Golden Mile Highway. A Jeep and a sedan collided, head-on, near Saltsburg Road in Murrysville. Both cars sustained serious damage. The condition of those taken to the hospital is not known at this time.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Two Robberies Within 24 Hours In Knoxville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are a lot of similarities between two recent robberies in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. Both happened in less than 24 hours and were about a mile apart. The latest robbery was at the Sunoco Gas station on Arlington Avenue. The one before that happened at the Mini-Mart on Amanda Avenue. It was just before nine Thursday night when police responded to the Sunoco robbery. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, two men were involved, one had a rifle and demanded money. Both took off with cash. No one was injured. Prior to that, Pittsburgh police were investigating a robbery just after midnight at the Mini-Mart Wednesday. Public Safety says someone showed a weapon and then took off with the money. No one was injured. For both, no arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing. Public Safety can not confirm if the robberies are related.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Looking For Missing 13-Year-Old Serenity Adams From Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Westmoreland County. (Photo Credit: State Police) Police say Serenity Adams was last seen Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 3rd Avenue in Derry Borough. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sweatpants with blue snowflakes. Missing Juvenile 11/11/21 at 1830 hrs. 400 Block of West 3rd Ave, Derry Borough. SERENITY ADAMS, 13 y/o female. Approx 5'06" 100 lbs. Last seen wearing a Black Hoody, White Sweatpants w/ blue snow flakes. Dark Hair with the top of her hair near the roots being blueish green. pic.twitter.com/VaRegq9t3G — Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 13, 2021
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Early Morning Shootings In Northview Heights, Larimer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two early morning shootings that happened around the same time. The first shooting happened in Northview Heights just after 3 a.m. Saturday. A man was shot during a robbery on Hazlett Street. He drove himself to a hospital for treatment. And over in Larimer, a man is in critical condition after being shot three times on Hamilton Avenue. This happened just after 3 a.m. as well, and he was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made in either shooting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Flown From SWAT Situation In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV’s Ross Guidotti and Lindsay Ward ADAMSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A SWAT situation at a home in Adamsburg, Westmoreland County ended when a man was flown to the hospital. Numerous emergency vehicles were on Edna Road from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday. SWAT was on the scene as well as North Huntingdon police. For hours, two maintenance vehicles blocked off Edna Road to traffic. I was scared. It was a quiet neighborhood. I was really scared,” said neighbor Shelley Jupena. Neighbors identified the man inside the home as 47-year-old George Gardner. Neighbors say Gardner’s wife and two children escaped...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Detour In Place On Pa. Turnpike In Somerset County Due To Fatal Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) – A lane is closed and a detour is in place on the turnpike following a fatal crash. The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of the turnpike at milepost 105.1 and the right lane is blocked. Crews will set up a detour between the New Stanton exit and the Breezewood exit. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Remembrance Lunch Held For Victims Of Deadly School Bus Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MIDLAND (KDKA) — A remembrance lunch was held on Friday at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland. 14-year-old Brylee Walker and school bus driver Lindsay Thompkins, Jr. were killed in a crash in Butler County last week. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The student council sold food and drinks, with all of the proceeds going to the two families. Next week, the council will hold a food drive and give all of the donations in Brylee and Lindsay’s names to food pantries in their hometowns.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Washington County Man Leads Trooper On Chase With 5-Year-Old In Backseat

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County man with a suspended license is accused of leading police on a chase while a 5-year-old boy was in the backseat. When a trooper driving on Pettit Lane recognized Kevin Kiskadden, who the trooper said was wanted on multiple active warrants, Kiskadden allegedly hit the gas, forcing the trooper to turn around and chase him. The trooper caught up to the car and saw Kiskadden run into the woods, and the criminal complaint said he was arrested after a short chase. According to court paperwork, the trooper learned Kiskadden’s daughter, who was in the car with him during the chase, also had her 5-year-old son in the backseat. Kiskadden’s record showed his driver’s license was suspended on a DUI-related offense and he had four prior convictions for driving with a suspended license, police said. He’s facing multiple charges including endangering the welfare of children and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Charged With Homicide After Deadly Shooting In Beltzhoover

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood in August. Pittsburgh police say officials arrested 19-year-old Mariah Harrison on Thursday in connection to the shooting on Aug. 14. Police say Justin Nicholas was also taken into custody after having an outstanding warrant for firearm violations. He was then charged in the deadly shooting after questioning, law enforcement said. Two people are in custody after Pittsburgh SWAT made a second arrest for an August homicide on Jucunda Street in Beltzhoover. MORE HERE ➡️https://t.co/sjUswN55TF pic.twitter.com/45H4Nxi089 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 12, 2021 They are both charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy and robbery. Raymontay Green was previously arrested on Sept. 20 and charged with homicide in connection to the shooting.
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire Destroys Beaver Falls Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Flames destroyed a home in Beaver Falls Friday morning. The home in the 1400 block of West Ninth Street was severely damaged after the blaze. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) A woman who was inside at the time was able to get out. The flames spread to a neighbor’s fence and melted the siding of the home nextdoor. One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
