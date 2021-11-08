Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Naked At Crash, Charged With DUI

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer driver is facing DUI charges after he was found naked at the scene of a crash in Westmoreland County.

Troopers were dispatched to I-70 West for a report of a tractor-trailer over an embankment. According to the criminal complaint, the first person on scene told the trooper that when he got there, the driver, Orelbis Cruz-Iglesias, was completely naked.

Cruz-Iglesias was taken to the hospital where police said he showed signs of impairment.

Troopers searched his truck and allegedly found a fully loaded Glock handgun on the truck’s floor. Orelbis Cruz-Iglesias couldn’t produce a permit for the gun, court paperwork said.

He’s facing multiple charges, including DUI, reckless driving and a firearms violation.