Movies

Bruce Campbell Plays a Retired Rock Star in Hallmark Holiday Film ‘One December Night’: Watch Exclusive Clip

By Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago

Horror icon Bruce Campbell is playing a much different role this holiday season: a retired rock star.

In the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film “ One December Night ,” premiering on the network on Nov. 13 at 10:01 p.m. ET, Campbell portrays Steve Bedford, a former member of the legendary rock duo Bedford & Sullivan. The band had a hit song, titled “One December Night,” but broke up when Mike Sullivan (Peter Gallagher) showed up unable to play a sold-out show 10 years ago. But when Mike’s estranged daughter Quinn (Eloise Mumford) and Steve’s son Jason (Brett Dalton) are tasked with putting together a televised reunion just in time for the holidays, the two rock stars must work to mend their complicated history — and Quinn and Jason must come to terms with their blossoming romance.

In this exclusive clip, Quinn and Steve see each other again for the first time since the band’s contentious separation when her and Jason go to Steve’s house for a press photoshoot. Although Quinn invited her father as well, she admits in the scene that he most likely won’t show up.

“Well, we can still get your solo shots dad,” Jason says after an awkward silence.

“Yeah, maybe not this time,” Steve replies. “You know, when Mike decides to grace us with his presence, then I’ll be there too. In the meantime, I have some pictures to take.”

The film marks a genre departure for Campbell, who is most well known for starring in the “Evil Dead” franchise and cult films like “Crimewave” and “Maniac Cop.” He is also the host of an annual event in celebration of the genre, the Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival. Most recently, Campbell has served as the host and executive producer of Travel Channel’s reboot of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not.”

“One December Night” also features an original song of the same name, as well as a new single from Gallagher, titled “Coming Home.” The film is produced by Crown Choice Films Inc. with Nancy Bennett executive producing and Tony Glazer and Summer Crockett Moore serving as producers. Claire Niederpruem directs from a script by Sib Ventress with original songs by Jonathan Yudkin and a score by Tommy Fields.

Watch the exclusive clip below.

rue-morgue.com

Exclusive clip: Death suffuses the “NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN”

It’s the latest chiller from the creators of TEN MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT. NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN, directed by Erik Bloomquist from a script he wrote with Carson Bloomquist, is currently in select theaters and comes to VOD/digital platforms tomorrow, November 2. Erik co-stars in the film, which is toplined by Amelia Dudley, Taylor Turner, Greg Schweers and Beau Minniear. The synopsis: Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss [Turner and Dudley] embark on a pilgrimage to a remote Vermont inn to investigate the last known whereabouts of their father, who mysteriously disappeared the night they were born. Once checked in, the uncanny innkeeper and enigmatic groundsman guide the twins through the institution’s tragic and terrifying history. Not ones to leave any stone unturned, Spencer and Sarah go rogue and dive deeper–their exploration leading to shocking revelations as the property’s dark secrets ensnare them in a hellish labyrinth they must escape before dawn.”
MOVIES
Inverse

Bruce Campbell reveals the one mundane thing that terrifies him the most

Bruce Campbell doesn’t need to say much to get his point across. First off, he’s Bruce freaking Campbell. He’s earned his bones and he’s got nothing to prove to the likes of you — or us, for that matter. That mental fortitude, along with the snappy one-liners and unique perspective of the world, makes Bruce Campbell, well, Bruce Campbell.
VIDEO GAMES
Parade

A Fractured Singing Duo Reunite in Hallmark's New MovieOne December Night

There’s nothing like singing carols during the holidays. I love listening to Christmas music all year round, believe it or not. Who doesn’t love Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” or Micah Edwards’ “December 26”? In Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ latest holiday film, One December Night, fans will be treated to the singing duo of Bedford & Sullivan (think Simon & Garfunkel). Here’s what we know about One December Night.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘A Holiday in Harlem’ Stars on Returning Home & Finding Love in Hallmark Movie (VIDEO)

A sunny, solo U.S. Virgin Islands getaway is how jet-setting corporate fixer Jazmin Carter (Olivia Washington) envisions spending Christmas in Hallmark Channel’s A Holiday in Harlem. But when her fiery grandmother Mama Belle (Queen Sugar’s Tina Lifford) injures herself on the first day of Harlem’s annual Christmas Jamboree — darn Yuletide Yoga class! — guilt-stricken Jazmin, who’d avoided coming home for years, extends her visit to take over chairing the weeklong event.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘A Christmas Treasure’ Hallmark Movie Starring Jordan Sparks

Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier open a 100-year old time capsule in A Christmas Treasure, the next 2021 Hallmark Christmas movie to get you into the holiday spirit. The first time you can watch Hallmark’s A Christmas Treasure movie is Sunday, November 7th at 8/7 only on the Hallmark Channel. Find out how to stream and watch A Christmas Treasure online free without cable either live or anytime after it premieres on TV.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Hallmark’s One December Night: Filming and Cast Details

As part of their ‘Countdown to Christmas’ schedule, the Hallmark channel unleashes a bag full of presents for the fans. With Clare Niederpruem on the director’s chair, the festive-themed family drama movie ‘One December Night’ is one of the most uplifting entries on the roster. It follows an ambitious music manager, Quinn, who is directed by her boss to organize a live reunion concert of legendary musician duo Bedford & Sullivan. Quinn returns to her hometown to arrange the concert. However, she has to reconcile with her estranged father, Mike Sullivan, and open old wounds in the process.
MOVIES
TVLine

Jonathan Majors Hosts SNL, One December Night and More

On TV this Saturday: Jonathan Majors makes his Studio 8H debut, Bruce Campbell and Peter Gallagher rock on in One December Night, and Aimee Teegarden and Andrew Walker complete their Christmas Family Tree. Here are nine programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Ovation. Frankie Drake Mysteries.
TV SHOWS
