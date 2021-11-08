Bruce Campbell Plays a Retired Rock Star in Hallmark Holiday Film ‘One December Night’: Watch Exclusive Clip

Horror icon Bruce Campbell is playing a much different role this holiday season: a retired rock star.

In the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film “ One December Night ,” premiering on the network on Nov. 13 at 10:01 p.m. ET, Campbell portrays Steve Bedford, a former member of the legendary rock duo Bedford & Sullivan. The band had a hit song, titled “One December Night,” but broke up when Mike Sullivan (Peter Gallagher) showed up unable to play a sold-out show 10 years ago. But when Mike’s estranged daughter Quinn (Eloise Mumford) and Steve’s son Jason (Brett Dalton) are tasked with putting together a televised reunion just in time for the holidays, the two rock stars must work to mend their complicated history — and Quinn and Jason must come to terms with their blossoming romance.

In this exclusive clip, Quinn and Steve see each other again for the first time since the band’s contentious separation when her and Jason go to Steve’s house for a press photoshoot. Although Quinn invited her father as well, she admits in the scene that he most likely won’t show up.

“Well, we can still get your solo shots dad,” Jason says after an awkward silence.

“Yeah, maybe not this time,” Steve replies. “You know, when Mike decides to grace us with his presence, then I’ll be there too. In the meantime, I have some pictures to take.”

The film marks a genre departure for Campbell, who is most well known for starring in the “Evil Dead” franchise and cult films like “Crimewave” and “Maniac Cop.” He is also the host of an annual event in celebration of the genre, the Bruce Campbell Horror Film Festival. Most recently, Campbell has served as the host and executive producer of Travel Channel’s reboot of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not.”

“One December Night” also features an original song of the same name, as well as a new single from Gallagher, titled “Coming Home.” The film is produced by Crown Choice Films Inc. with Nancy Bennett executive producing and Tony Glazer and Summer Crockett Moore serving as producers. Claire Niederpruem directs from a script by Sib Ventress with original songs by Jonathan Yudkin and a score by Tommy Fields.

Watch the exclusive clip below.