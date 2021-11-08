CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

What’s Good? Balloon Buddies To The Rescue – with Isaiah Showell

followsouthjersey.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHFIELD, N.J. — Yonnie Colleluori of Sapphire Balloons and Events is serving the senior citizen community in South Jersey by making and delivering Balloon Buddies to the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “Balloon Buddies were first put out into the world by Liz Romani and when she started it...

followsouthjersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

KTTS RICK’S RESCUE BUDDIES: STORY

KTTS Rick’s Rescue Buddies is presented by our good friends at Foreman Mechanical Heating & Air. The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri wants to re-introduce you to Story!. Story is a 4-year-old, Staffordshire/ Terrier Mix. She is a very sweet and playful dog that likes to have fun outside. She would make a wonderful family dog. Story would however, need to be the only dog in her new home.
PETS
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Balloons#The Balloon Buddies#Meadow View Nursing#Cape May County#Gloco#Sout
CBS Pittsburgh

Baby Elephant ‘Showing Signs Of Stabilizing,’ Pittsburgh Zoo Said

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The health of the baby elephant at Pittsburgh Zoo’s Elephant Conservation Center is showing signs of stabilizing, zookeepers said. The calf is under constant care at the Conservation Center in Somerset County. (Source: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium) On Sept. 8, the calf was moved into “guarded condition” because she was not putting on enough weight. Because of that, her overall health is being put at risk, zoo officials said. The zoo is thanking the public for their support for the calf. In an update posted to Facebook Friday morning, they said, “Thank you to the Zoo community for continuing to support our elephant calf. Internal and external veterinary teams are closely monitoring her health 24 hours a day. She is showing signs of stabilizing as she continues on her long journey toward recovery.” The calf was born on July 18 at the Conservation Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
People

New York Farm Animal Rescue Finds Buddies in Blind Horses Looking for Fuller, Happier Lives

Animal lovers will find not one but two Buddys at the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in Saugerties, New York. The farm animal rescue, founded by Kathy Stevens, is dedicated to taking in "broken beings" — cows, goats, sheep, pigs, and other species that most of the world considers food — who have "never known a moment of joy," and providing them with warm beds, shelter, and the space to develop a trusting relationship with humans and other animals.
SAUGERTIES, NY
saltlakemagazine.com

25 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Utah

Plenty of us have romantic, Norman Rockwell-esque visions of cooking the perfect Thanksgiving feast for a big family gathering. But for many home cooks, the reality is much different—the turkey is dry, the rolls are burnt and someone forgot to bring the Jell-O salad your ancestors have been making since 1847. If you’re looking to leave it to the pros and take the guesswork out of the holiday this year, many of Utah’s best chefs are serving both Turkey Day classics and nontraditional twists for both dine-in and takeout. Here are 25 Utah restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this Nov. 25.
UTAH STATE
WANE 15

19 best high-end gifts for dog lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for dog lovers is best?  Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line gifts that dog moms and dads will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with […]
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy