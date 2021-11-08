CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zhiyun Crane M3 3-axis camera gimbal with a 1.22″ display, LED light starts at $369

By Jed John Ikoba
gizmochina.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular gimbal manufacturer Zhiyun has launched the Crane M3 3-axis camera gimbal. The gimbal comes with a stronger motor, Bluetooth camera controls, and a small display, among others. The three-axis Crane M3 camera gimbal is well suited for mirrorless cameras. The built-in screen and the LED light are recent innovations that...

