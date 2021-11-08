Zhiyun Crane M3 3-axis camera gimbal with a 1.22″ display, LED light starts at $369

Take your photography to new heights with the Nikon Z 9 camera. It’s the brand’s first camera with a 4-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor to maximize your performance while you shoot. Minimize delays with a 120 fps while the fast and powerful Autofocus mode enhances the footage’s quality. In fact, you’ll receive press-ready 11-megapixel stills without any delays. Furthermore, the Nikon Z 9 includes Subject Detection where it automatically tracks a range of subjects: people, animals, cars, trains, planes, and more. These calculations refresh at 120 cycles per second to capture even small, erratic subjects like birds with ease. Complement your shoots with the most powerful Nikon processing engine ever, which is 10 times faster than previous generations. Its engine enables 8K video recording, a blackout-free viewing experience, and more. Finally, use Silent mode to shoot without a shutter click in environments where you need to remain quiet.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO