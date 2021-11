After the live images of the OPPO Reno7 Pro were leaked on Weibo in a now-deleted post, more leaks have surfaced from an industry source about the upcoming launch. The leaks stating a January launch of the OPPO Reno7 lineup were provided via 91mobiles. The leaker states that two models, the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro, will definitely launch in India in January, while no news has surfaced of the Reno7 Pro Plus or the Reno7 SE launch in the country. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, the Reno7 series can be expected to launch in China by December.

