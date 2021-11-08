CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular tipster hints OPPO Find X4 may likely feature a super-fast 125W charging

By Jed John Ikoba
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast charging functionality is a feature that has come to stay with smartphones and other tech devices. Some new smartphone models have been upping the stakes by providing some very impressive charging capabilities for new products. The Oppo Find X4 seems to fall into this category of smartphones as it is...

techweez.com

OPPO Reno7 Series Features Revealed

OPPO Reno7 series could be launched later this year and the company has already started gearing up. We now know what to expect from the successors of the Reno6 series. The Reno7 series is going to include Reno7 Pro, Reno7 and Reno 7SE. The Reno7 Pro+ will be missing in action.
d1softballnews.com

The best smartphones of 2021 are super discounted: iPhone 13, Oppo, Xiaomi

For an increasingly connected and interconnected life, having a high-performance smartphone, able to work at its best for calling, texting, sending emails, using the latest generation apps and taking sensational photos, is essential. And this is the best time to buy a discount smartphone. On eBay.it, in fact, iPhone 12...
Phandroid

The Pixel 6 may not be charging as fast as Google claims it would

When the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were announced, many of us were excited that Google would finally be implementing faster charging speeds. No, these aren’t what you’ll find with the 65W offered by the OnePlus 9 Pro, but jumping from 18W to the claimed 30W is a nice jump. Pair that with the larger 5,000mAh battery in the Pixel 6 Pro, and it was pretty much the dream scenario.
Android Authority

Oppo Find X4 Pro: 5 things we want to see from the 2022 flagship

Oppo’s Find X series has established itself among the top premium flagship models globally, joining the likes of the Apple iPhone range and Samsung’s Galaxy flagships. 2021’s Find X3 Pro certainly continued in the same vein, offering a high-end experience of note. It wasn’t perfect though, as we discovered in...
Phandroid

How to add wireless charging to the Oppo Reno 5 Pro

Wireless charging is a convenient feature to have in a smartphone. This is because all you need to do is lay the phone on the charging mat and it starts charging, and you can quickly pick it up and go without having to deal with plugging in wires or pulling them out.
TechRadar

Realme GT 2 Pro with 125W ultra-dart charging - price, launch and more

Realme appears to be expanding its flagship Realme GT-series to accommodate a new smartphone. Dubbed the Realme GT 2 Pro, the device has appeared in a few locations such as the Eurasian EEC and India’s IMEI, indicating that an early launch is imminent. The company also revealed that a flagship-grade phone will arrive early in 2022, and we suspect it to be the Realme GT 2 Pro.
Android Police

Oppo's next flagship tipped for fastest charging ever on a phone

Oppo's Find X series is the company’s most premium smartphone lineup, with past models including the innovative Oppo Find X with its pop-up cameras, followed up by the more generic but still impressive Find X2 and Find X3. Usually, Oppo refreshes the Find X series around March every year. That's a while off, but we already have our first solid leak (via GSMArena) regarding a possible feature of the Find X4. According to Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster on Weibo, the upcoming Oppo Find X4 could come with the fastest charging of any smartphone.
TechRadar

Best Oppo phones of 2021: the top Find X or Reno for you

The best Oppo phones can seem a little confusing thanks to the company's unconventional naming system. That's why we've ranked all the best Oppo phones so you'll know exactly what's best, no matter how quirky the name might seem. Whichever Oppo phone you consider, they all stand out from the...
Android Headlines

OPPO's First Foldable Smartphone May Resemble The Huawei Mate X

OPPO’s very first foldable smartphone may resemble the Huawei Mate X. What we mean by that, is that it may be an outwards-folding handset, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3. OPPO’s very first foldable smartphone may look similar to the Huawei Mate X. What makes us think that? Well, one...
Gadget Flow

AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger is smaller than Apple’s original and charges super fast

Offering wide-ranging compatibility, the AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger supports pretty much every digital device. So use just one charger for everything from your MacBook Pro to your smartphone to your tablet to your earbuds. While it’s 60% smaller than Apple’s 61W charger, this compact gadget fully charges your MacBook Pro 13″ in 1.5 hours. Moreover, it charges the iPhone 12 up to 60% in just 30 minutes. That’s 4 times faster than the Apple 5W portable charger. Using 3-stage technology for a safe and fast charge, it offers anti-overcharge protection for the battery. Furthermore, built with the chip that Apple uses, this gadget is powered by GaN tech. And it has a real-time visible power data cable. Overall, delivering up to a 93% conversion rate, this high-efficiency gadget has a real-time digital power display so you can monitor the charging speed.
gizmochina.com

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is not officially released yet. The specs mentioned below are based on rumors. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 and it runs on the Android 10 operating system. The smartphone comes with a triple-camera that consists of 48 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) while on the front there is an 8 MP.
gizmochina.com

OPPO A55s renders reveal a minimalistic design and punch-hole display

OPPO is soon going to launch another budget offering dubbed OPPO A55s in various markets. Not much is known about the phone at the moment but we now have a look at what to expect from its design. 91mobiles has exclusively released renders of the OPPO A55s, courtesy of industry...
gizmochina.com

OPPO Reno6 Lite renders leaked, here’s what to expect

The Reno6 Lite is an upcoming OPPO phone possibly for the European markets. The Reno6 Lite will be arriving as a new member in the Reno6 family, which includes models such as Reno6 4G, Reno6 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, and Reno6 Pro 5G. Today, reliable tipster Evan Blass shared renders of the Reno6 Lite to give a good look at its design.
gizmochina.com

Realme GT 2 Pro, Find X4 lineup, OnePlus 10 Pro, Reno8 Pro likely to support 125W fast charging

OPPO and Realme have already announced their 125W fast charging technologies. While brands like Xiaomi and iQOO have launched phones with 120W charging technology, OPPO and Realme are yet to announce phones with 125W charging. Leaked information (via) reveals that several phones from the BBK Electronics brands such as OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus will announce smartphones with 125W charging tech.
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get Black Shark 4 Smartphone for as low as $359 at AliExpress

Black Shark 4 5G which generally retails for $420 is now available at a discounted price of $359 only at the Double 11 Sale at AliExpress. This deal ends in the next 42 hours. Black Shark 4 5G at $359 (after discount)@AliExpress. Black shark 4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon...
gizmochina.com

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Spaces platform for AR devices

Currently, the tech world is abuzz with Metaverse and its applications. But while AR (augmented reality) is the next step towards the Metaverse, products that support it have yet to be fully matured. And now, Qualcomm seeks on boosting the development of these AR related products through its new software platform, Snapdragon Spaces.
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 2 XL gets its first Android 12 custom ROM

The aftermarket Android community has been pretty active recently, making Android 12 ports for various new and old devices. The devs have also released custom Android 12 Generic System Image (GSI) packages to facilitate any Project Treble-supported device to boot the latest version of Android. Owing to Project Treble, the four-year-old Google Pixel 2 received its first unofficial Android 12 based custom ROM, the ProtonAOSP.
