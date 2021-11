NIAMEY (Reuters) -About 60 people including the mayor have been killed in an attack on the village of Banibangou in southwest Niger, two local officials told Reuters. Details of Tuesday’s raid on a remote area near the border with Mali were sparse and no group has claimed responsibility, said Zakari Karidjo, a senior official in Banibangou department (county). He said there was a clash and that there were losses on both sides.

