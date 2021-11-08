CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle's 'Distant' Brother Thomas Apologizes For Urging Prince Harry To Call Off Their Royal Wedding: 'I Truly Regret It'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXhIK_0cqPz0tm00

Meghan Markle's estranged brother regrets trying to ruin her wedding to Prince Harry, admitting it was the "worst mistake of [his] life," it was reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle Jr. came clean about urging the Duke of Sussex to call off the lovebirds' 2018 nuptials. During the Monday, November 8, episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP, Thomas Jr. addressed the shocking incident while penning an apology letter to the royal couple.

“Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding,” Meghan's brother began his letter, per Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Z18m_0cqPz0tm00
Source: MEGA

Insisting that the 2018 note "did not come from the real person that I am," Thomas Jr. reportedly explained it "came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart." Despite his previous unkind words, the 55-year-old maintained he's "not a mean person at all," but actually has "more love inside me to give than anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Jr. seemed to address why he wrote the scathing letter in the first place, writing, per the outlet, that he was offended at the time after his sister described him as "distant family."

(Thomas Jr. notoriously wrote a letter to the couple ahead of their wedding, claiming Meghan, 40, was "obviously not the right woman" for the royal member, it was reported. He also alleged the actress was “the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress." Wrapping up his blistering note, Thomas Jr. told Harry, 37, “I think she’s going to ruin your life” and that his now-wife is “very shallow.”)

“I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together and all I could do was put up a defense wall to protect my heart," Thomas Jr. confessed in his letter, pointing out: "I know that it was very immature and wrong and I truly regret it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSlEo_0cqPz0tm00
Source: MEGA

Thomas Jr. also admitted that his sister's life becoming so public because of her relationship with Harry impacted his life as well, noting it was a hard transition for him.

Article continues below advertisement

“I, along with everyone in our family, became public figures overnight. No more privacy," he wrote of their dad Thomas Markle and his sister Samantha, whose estranged relationships with Meghan have also made headlines. "And let me tell you it was very, very stressful to have to deal with [that] all alone and no help at all."

Article continues below advertisement

Calling the abrupt spotlight on his life "a real nightmare and constant pressure," Thomas Jr. admitted: "I wish I could turn back the clock and do it all over, knowing what I know now."

Before doubling down on his apology, he reportedly acknowledged he was a "complete ass," insisting he really is so happy for the love his sister found with the red-headed prince — who Meghan shares 2-year-old Archie and 5-month-old Lilibet Diana with.

Article continues below advertisement

“Meg, if I could really turn the clock back, I would truly tell you that I am so, so proud of you and truly I am so happy for you and Harry. And I love you,” Thomas Jr. declared, noting she is his sister and "always will be."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhEH6_0cqPz0tm00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Jr. reportedly wrapped up his letter by gushing over the perfect life Meghan has built for herself, saying: "Now you have found the love of your life and started a family of your own … couldn’t be more proud of you."

He seemed to be keen on getting back into the couple's good graces, reportedly pleading: “I truly hope you and Harry find it in your hearts somehow to accept my sincere apology because this is the real Tom Markle Jr. I truly love you guys and I want you to know that about me."

KATE MIDDLETON MADE MEGHAN MARKLE CRY, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX CLAIMS IT'S 'IMPORTANT FOR PEOPLE TO KNOW THE TRUTH'

Thomas Jr. was not invited to the royal-turned-Hollywood couple's extravagant ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in England in May 2018.

Despite his recent apology, Thomas Jr. previously took aim at his sister on the premiere of Big Brother VIP, OK! reported. Apart from calling Meghan "shallow" — and revealing he hasn't seen his little sis in nearly a decade — Thomas Jr. declared “money changed her” after Meghan got a taste of celebrity life following her gig on Suits.

Thomas Jr. reportedly went on to slam Meghan's previous marriage to her ex-husband Trevor Engelson, claiming she "walked all over him and dumped him." (The former couple wed in 2011 and divorced 18 months later.)

Of the shocking claims made, Thomas Jr. concluded that “Harry's on the chopping block next."

