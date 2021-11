Borussia Dortmund’s hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 hang in the balance with two matchdays to go in the group stage. When the draw for the UEFA Champions League group stage was made back in August, the expectation was that Borussia Dortmund would qualify for the round of 16 with relative ease. Four matchdays later, and the Black and Yellows’ hopes of qualification still rest in their own hands. But the situation in Group C is a lot tighter than what they would have liked.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO