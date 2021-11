MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near Mount Airy.

On Saturday around 10:02 a.m., deputies and emergency medical personnel were sent to the 2200 block of Flag Marsh Road for a death investigation.

The victim was found near a wooded area outside an unoccupied house.

Police said they are withholding details about the victim’s identity at this time.