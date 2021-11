Located just outside of the Delta gates in the Honolulu airport, the SkyClub in Honolulu airport offers a full spread of local foods and prepackaged foods to grab and go. What I love most about this Honolulu SkyClub is the friendliness of all the staff, along with the wide-open spaces with plenty of space to stretch out.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO