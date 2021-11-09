CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating car crash involving students in front of Clovis High School

The road in front of Clovis High School is back open after a car crash involving students.

Clovis Police shut down Fowler between Bullard and Barstow just before 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Officers say one of the cars involved in the collision was carrying Clovis Unified students.

There is no word on their conditions but police say they notified their parents.

The road closed for about an hour before re-opening.

Officers are now working to determine what led up to the crash.

