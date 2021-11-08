How to Get Started With Video as a Photographer

Once again, it was dark when Harry and I got out. This time I had the D810, but I was not particularly happy with the results when I saw them onscreen. So I went back out after dinner with a tripod for better stability. (Can't do that with Harry tugging on the leash!) #2 is a bush in front of my house so you can see what I was working with. For #1, I moved in closer to eliminate cars, houses, and streetlights. While I did not move the camera, I did move the 35-80mm zoom back and forth for the duration of the exposure. The end result required more than a little bit of work in Photoshop as it was underexposed rather dramatically. Time to break out the handheld meter. At ISO 64, 30 seconds was clearly not long enough. Also, it appears that the autofocus was not keying on what I saw. Next time I'll remember to check the focus with the flashlight that was in my pocket.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 4 DAYS AGO