Local media is a financially challenging proposition these days, to be sure. And one way for local reporters to gain prominence, at least here in San Francisco, is to publish a report on homelessness or shoplifting, and then hope for right-wing media to promote the heck out of it, hopefully bringing a temporary mini-boom in advertising dollars. An example is the infamous Walgreens shoplifting tweet from KGO’s Lyanne Melendez, the most liked and retweeted tweet ever mentioning Chesa Boudin, and was picked up by ABC affiliate stations all over the country.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO