The Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. seems impossible on its face, but so have most of the moves made by this franchise in the last year. Just to get ahead of this, the Buccaneers are almost assuredly not signing Odell Beckham Jr. when he gets released by the Browns as soon as today. The Bucs don’t have the money or priority on the waiver wire, and that doesn’t even consider the depth Tampa already possesses in the wide receiver room.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO