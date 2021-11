The right to abortion in the U.S. has faced a lot of recent challenges. But for the first time in decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken up a case that will directly challenge the ruling in its landmark case on abortion: Roe v. Wade. At the same time, the court has taken up another case on the rights of pregnant people, which could directly challenge how we exercise any constitutional right in the U.S.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO