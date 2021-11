In 2019 the Kansas City Chiefs were coming off of a 31-20 Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, heading into the offseason was an extraordinary feeling for Chiefs Kingdom. The NFL draft seemed to arrive quickly and the preparation for 2020 began. Kansas City would be selecting 32nd to which they selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back from LSU. One of the most impactful selections was taken in the 4th round with pick No. 138. A 6-0 ft., 189lb corner from Louisiana Tech named L’Jarius Sneed was selected.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO