Queen drummer Roger Taylor recently jammed with everyone’s favorite viral child rockstar Nandi Bushell, and the young musician shared the moment via her YouTube channel. Bushell shared in the caption of the video, “I have just had another INCREDIBLE day! I just jammed with Rober Taylor the AMAZING drummer from Queen!!! Mr. Taylor was so nice and kind to me. We had a little drum battle then we jammed a few Queen songs. I am so grateful and truly appreciate all of these unreal experiences! Thank you Mr. Taylor!!!”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO