The Meijer Black Friday Week holiday promo is all set to launch that will help shoppers to get all the products they might be in the market for without having to rush in on a particular day. The week-long promotion comes as part of the continued shift towards longer retailer promotions to help shoppers avoid crowds and long lines without missing out on deals. The company has released a flyer with all the various deals to take advantage of with additional sales taking place during Black Friday.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO